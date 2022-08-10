Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo Says He is Having a “Career Rebirth”

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has been in rejuvenation mode this offseason.

The veteran shooting guard has posted various workouts and motivational videos to prepare himself for this season. He calls it his “Revenge Tour.”

Oladipo sat down with former NBA superstar Vince Carter on his podcast, “The VC Show.” In the episode, he discusses getting back to All-Star form after years of injuries.

“I felt like the last couple of years have been really tough on me,” Oladipo said. “I’ve obviously gone through a lot individually and my team, my family have gone through a lot with me collectively.”

Oladipo sustained a right knee injury in 2018 when he was with the Indiana Pacers. He returned in January, but was sidelined for the rest of the season with a ruptured quad tendon on the same knee. Oladipo did not return to the court until January of 2020.

After a brief period with the Houston Rockets in the following season, Oladipo was traded to the Heat. He played just four games before enduring a similar injury that ended his previous season. Oladipo returned to Miami in March and hasn’t looked back since. He hopes to continue his journey back to stardom.

“I’m one of the best players in the world, period,” Oladipo said. “I think that my injury has kind of built a misconception of who I am as a player.”

Oladipo says the criticism and negligence to his greatness only fuels him to be better.

“I’m itching just thinking about it,” Oladipo continued. “It’s so crazy. It’s like a rebirth. And being in my 10th year, it feels like I’m in Year 1 all over again. But it’s like Year 1 with a little bit of experience.”

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.