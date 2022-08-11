Former Heat Player Jason Williams Picks LeBron James Ahead of Michael Jordan

The biggest debate in NBA, and possibly sports history, is the ongoing G.O.A.T argument between former Miami Heat player LeBron James and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. Not only critics but also former players, coaches, and general managers have chimed in.

The most recent person to give their input was former Heat player Jason Williams.

On the latest episode of his new podcast “The Jason Williams Show”, he chose James over Jordan.

"I'm picking LeBron," Williams said. "Bro, I mean, I'm never going to change. ... I'm not a big stat guy. I mean, I think it matters a little bit, but I just look at you as a player."

Williams, who won a championship in 2006 with the Heat, gave his reason behind the pick.

"I think LeBron could do more as a basketball player, like handle the ball, pass the ball, you know, just stuff like that," Williams said "... But that's not to say Jordan couldn't do some things better than LeBron could do. I just think LeBron could do more things better."

Even though he picked James as his G.O.A.T, he didn’t eliminate Jordan from the discussion.

"I like the way LeBron plays the game, as a team guy, more so than MJ did," Williams said "... But if I need a win tonight or I need a bucket right now, I'm taking MJ. But as a player, I'm taking LeBron."

James wasn’t always in the G.O.A.T discussion, though. Once he arrived in Miami with megastars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, he started to learn how to win and even broke numerous records in the process. Some would even argue winning the 2016 championship solidified the argument in favor of James.

No matter what takes place, it’s evident the G.O.A.T discussion will remain and continue to grow in the foreseeable future.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson