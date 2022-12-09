Next Step For Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Is Adjusting To New Defensive Schemes

Last year Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro had to deal with opposing defenses paying more attention to him and he still won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award.

This year, Heat center Bam Adebayo and experience the same and has put himself in contention for postseason honors. Adebayo is averaging a career-high 21.2 points, so opponents are starting to prepare for him more.

"I think it's similar to what Tyler has been doing and his evolution that teams are trying to scheme against him," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "You have to go into it understanding that each team may have a different scheme but it's going to be consistent that they're going to try to take you out of your comfort zone. Now, we're starting to see the same thing with Bam ... That'll be part of his evolution."

Adebayo has spoken with veteran Udonis Haslem about making the adjustment. The team also has iPads on the bench so they can break down defensive tendencies during games.

Adebayo has made the most improvement in passing out of double-teams to put teammates in scoring positions.

"Just passing out of the double [team]," Adebayo said. "I feel like that's the biggest thing when they put two on the ball. I feel like it's an easy pass out."

Spoelstra said the ultimate compliment is when defenses begin game-planning for a player.

"It's a sign a respect that both of those guys have been given, that you start to try to scheme and X and O against them," Spoelstra said.

