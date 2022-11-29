Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Listed As Questionable Wednesday Versus Boston Celtics

The Heat's rookie is dealing with a foot issue

Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics.

The Heat say Jovic is dealing with a foot injury. He didn't play in Sunday's victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: TD Garden

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: N/A

VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Boston recorded a 111-104 win in Miami. Last season, the Celtics won the series 2-1 after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-79 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-41 in road games. For the Heat, Duncan Robinson (ankle) and Jimmy Butler (ankle) are questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Max Strus

CELTICS

F Jaylen Brown

F Jayson Tatum

C Al Horford

G Marcus Smart

G Derrick White

QUOTABLE

Heat center Bam Adebayo on having back-to-back 30-point games:"I'm in a flow. Coach [Erik Spoelstra] is playing through me. He's letting me get to my spots. That's what I've been working on this summer, just getting in my spots and just being efficient."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Caleb Martin becomes offensive X-Factor. CLICK HERE

Max Strus back in the flow after injury. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro impacting in more ways than scoring. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com