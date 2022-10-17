Skip to main content

Patrick Beverley Sounds Off About When He Was Cut From The Miami Heat In 2010

Despite a strong training camp, the Heat decided to part ways with Beverley

During the first year of the Big Three era, the Miami Heat invited an unknown point guard to training camp. 

His name was Patrick Beverley. He made an impression during camp but was released before the season starter. Beverley, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, recently spoke about the experience on an episode of his podcast

“It wasn’t even like that. It was like Mario Chalmers and Carlos Arroyo. So I was licking my chops,” Beverley said. “I was like, ‘man, I got a chance to like, play play.’ Like Carlos Arroyo and Mario Chalmers at that time, and you’re talking 21-year-old Pat? That was my mindset. I had a great training camp. You know me, I’m picking up people full court, you know, I’m throwing alley-oops to LeBron. I’m real good in transition. I had a hell of a training camp. I think Mike Miller gets hurt, and I’m the lowest man on the totem pole contract-wise, and they bring in Jerry Stackhouse that year and they cut me. I mean if Mike Miller’s don’t get hurt, I’m playing in the championship against Dallas. Maybe I lock up Jason Terry. Maybe he doesn’t go off that series. Maybe we win a few more championships.”

After being cut, Beverley has developed into a solid NBA player. He is widely considered one of the league's best defenders. He's made an All-Defensive team three times. 

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. 

 

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_19233902_168389536_lowres
News

Shaquille O'Neal Thinks Tyler Herro Extension Was Catalyst In Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17877808_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler And Tyler Herro Building A Stronger Bond

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19177074_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Still Stinging From The Way Last Season Ended

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19177518_168389536_lowres
News

A Look At The Three Biggest Questions For Miami Heat Entering This Season

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19235148_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Has Nothing But Love For Jordan Poole's New Contract

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17983877_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Details His Experiences In Orlando Bubble

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_17600373_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Gives His Honest Assessment Of Teammate Jimmy Butler

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_7758549_168389536_lowres
News

`House Party' Reboot Will Have A LeBron James Feel To It

By Shandel Richardson