Patrick Beverley Sounds Off About When He Was Cut From The Miami Heat In 2010

During the first year of the Big Three era, the Miami Heat invited an unknown point guard to training camp.

His name was Patrick Beverley. He made an impression during camp but was released before the season starter. Beverley, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, recently spoke about the experience on an episode of his podcast.

“It wasn’t even like that. It was like Mario Chalmers and Carlos Arroyo. So I was licking my chops,” Beverley said. “I was like, ‘man, I got a chance to like, play play.’ Like Carlos Arroyo and Mario Chalmers at that time, and you’re talking 21-year-old Pat? That was my mindset. I had a great training camp. You know me, I’m picking up people full court, you know, I’m throwing alley-oops to LeBron. I’m real good in transition. I had a hell of a training camp. I think Mike Miller gets hurt, and I’m the lowest man on the totem pole contract-wise, and they bring in Jerry Stackhouse that year and they cut me. I mean if Mike Miller’s don’t get hurt, I’m playing in the championship against Dallas. Maybe I lock up Jason Terry. Maybe he doesn’t go off that series. Maybe we win a few more championships.”

After being cut, Beverley has developed into a solid NBA player. He is widely considered one of the league's best defenders. He's made an All-Defensive team three times.

