Paul Pierce Says Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum Has Surpassed Kevin Durant

The former NBA star thinks Tatum is another level than Durant

Former NBA player Paul Pierce is known for his outlandish takes, especially when it comes to the Miami Heat.

Pierce recently made another bold claim on his podcast with Kevin Garnett. When the subject of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum arose, Piece said he was a better player than Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

"After last year's playoffs he surpassed Kevin Durant," Pierce said. "As far as the better player in the NBA today... Him going against Kevin Durant was lke passing of the torch. I'm not taking nothing away from KD, KD is still one of the best in the game, I just think Tatum today has passed KD."

Tatum, who will lead the Celtics against the Heat tonight in Boston, is the frontrunner for this year's regular season MVP. He scored a season-high 49 points in Wednesday's victory against the Heat. Tatum is averaging 31.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

