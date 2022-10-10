Redeem Team Documentary Highlights The Forming Of The Miami Heat's Big Three

The "Redeem Team" documentary on Netflix could have been the precursor to the future Miami Heat Big Three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh that formed in 2010.

In the new documentary, it is revealed Wade and James both bonded over being young talented players who got a chance to play with Team USA in 2004. After the experience, both players were disappointed with the results and their roles on the team as it lost to Argentina in the semifinal round.

Two years later, Wade and James had a more prominent roles. The team spent a lot of time together during the summer of 2006. According to Chris Paul, there were 35 nights in a row members of the team would stay up and play cards.

“We lived in Vegas for months," Paul said. "That is when you see a lot of the relationships that you see were sort of forged.”

In a 2006 interview shown in the documentary, James is next to Wade as he explains the experience in Vegas as family bonding. Although Team USA lost again in 2006 at the FIBA tournament, they were building towards something greater.

James said “it just wasn’t our time."

By 2008, Team USA had Wade, James, and Bosh. Wade at the time was the only one with a championship and that was the only thing missing from James' accolades at the time. Wade brought a competitive spirit to the team with the attitude he has won on the big stage before. The relationships that were formed throughout the years could have prompted Bosh and James to join forces with wade in 2010, and the rest was history.

