Report: Former Miami Heat Player LeBron James Signs An Extension With Los Angeles Lakers

Former Miami Heat player LeBron James will play the next two years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James is expected to reportedly sign a two-year deal with the Lakers according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. James played with the Heat from 2010-14. This will mark his 20th season in the NBA that includes stints in Miami, Los Angeles and Cleveland.

James led the Heat to titles in 2012 and 2013, leading them to four straight NBA Finals appearances while teaming with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. After losing to the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He led the Cavs to a championship in 2016, besting the Golden State Warriors, who won a record 73 games.

After leaving the Cavaliers, he joined the Lakers in 2018. He won his fourth title in 2020, leading the Lakers past the Heat in the Orlando bubble season. James is arguably considered among the top five players in NBA history, joining the likes of Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jae Crowder wants to return to Miami? CLICK HERE

Nikola Jovic will not play for Serbian national team. CLICK HERE

Kyle Lowry still dealing with personal issue from last season. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com