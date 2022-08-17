Skip to main content

Report: Former Miami Heat Player LeBron James Signs An Extension With Los Angeles Lakers

James expected to remain with the Lakers for the next two years

Former Miami Heat player LeBron James will play the next two years with the Los Angeles Lakers. 

James is expected to reportedly sign a two-year deal with the Lakers according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. James played with the Heat from 2010-14. This will mark his 20th season in the NBA that includes stints in Miami, Los Angeles and Cleveland. 

James led the Heat to titles in 2012 and 2013, leading them to four straight NBA Finals appearances while teaming with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. After losing to the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He led the Cavs to a championship in 2016, besting the Golden State Warriors, who won a record 73 games. 

After leaving the Cavaliers, he joined the Lakers in 2018. He won his fourth title in 2020, leading the Lakers past the Heat in the Orlando bubble season. James is arguably considered among the top five players in NBA history, joining the likes of Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. 

