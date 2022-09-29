Skip to main content

Report: LeBron James Was Never Comfortable In Miami

ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst says James was always ready to leave Miami

The Miami Heat were fortunate to have the services of LeBron James for four years from 2010-14. 

During his tenure, the Heat won two championships in four straight appearances in the NBA Finals. Despite James appearing happy in South Florida, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst said he was never content in Miami. 

“I think he’s making a decision, which by the way, he has every right to, he’s making a decision like this is where I want to be at the end of my career,” Windhorst said on the Bill Simmons Podcast. “He was never totally comfortable in Miami. As soon as the season ended, he was out of there back to Akron.

James left Miami in the summer of 2014 after the Heat lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the Finals. He returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who he led to a title, and is now with the Los Angeles Lakers. 

“Maybe even if he played in L.A. at that time of his life, that would have been the way he was," Windhorst said. "He was never comfortable there. He’s comfortable in L.A. His roots are in.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jimmy Butler says he's in the prime of his career. CLICK HERE

Watch Udonis Haslem attempt the latest dance craze. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo puts his trust in Erik Spoelstra. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. 

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_18288752_168389536_lowres (1)
News

League General Manager Suggests The Miami Heat Should Pass On Jae Crowder

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18305518_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Entering Season With Something To Prove

By Cory Nelson
7cec712f-3a8e-41c4-b220-971d6ca889b2 (1)
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Open To Playing Jimmy Butler At Power Forward

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18373230_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Taking An `Open-Minded' Approach To This Season

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_7950186_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player Shaquille O'Neal Speaks On The Ime Udoka Situation

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18391042_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Speaks On The Importance Of Having Kyle Lowry Back

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18192585_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Rejoins Team For Training Camp After Birth Of Third Child

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18390954_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Feels He Can Still Be A Starter

By Cory Nelson