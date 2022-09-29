Report: LeBron James Was Never Comfortable In Miami

The Miami Heat were fortunate to have the services of LeBron James for four years from 2010-14.

During his tenure, the Heat won two championships in four straight appearances in the NBA Finals. Despite James appearing happy in South Florida, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst said he was never content in Miami.

“I think he’s making a decision, which by the way, he has every right to, he’s making a decision like this is where I want to be at the end of my career,” Windhorst said on the Bill Simmons Podcast. “He was never totally comfortable in Miami. As soon as the season ended, he was out of there back to Akron.

James left Miami in the summer of 2014 after the Heat lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the Finals. He returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who he led to a title, and is now with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Maybe even if he played in L.A. at that time of his life, that would have been the way he was," Windhorst said. "He was never comfortable there. He’s comfortable in L.A. His roots are in.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler says he's in the prime of his career. CLICK HERE

Watch Udonis Haslem attempt the latest dance craze. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo puts his trust in Erik Spoelstra. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.