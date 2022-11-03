Skip to main content

Sacramento Kings Coach Mike Brown Says Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Traveled On Winning Basket

Brown says the refs missed a call on the final play

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro hit the winning 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left in Wednesday's 110-107 victory against the Sacramento Kings. 

But not everyone agreed with the call. Kings coach Mike Brown express his frustration with the officiating, saying Herro should have been called for traveling on the final play. 

“Tyler Herro’s a great player,” Brown said. “But at the end, he traveled. He traveled on the last play and I would not be doing my job if I didn’t come up here and protect my guys. My guys fought their behind off for close to 48 minutes, and to pump fake on a sidestep, a sidestep or hop, and then one-two and a shot and not make that call, to me, it’s just unbelievable.

Herro scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Heat attain their first winning streak of the season. They defeated the Golden State Warriors Tuesday. 

“It’s not why we lost the game, although I don’t think we got a fair whistle," Brown said. "And I hope when the officials go back and look at the game, they could see it.”

