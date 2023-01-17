The Often-Snubbed Shaquille O'Neal Says Ja Morant Deserves MVP Consideration

Former Miami Heat center Shaquille O’Neal knows all about being left out of MVP conversations.

He won it in 2000 but some would argue he was deserving in 1995 and 2005, his first season with the Heat. So, naturally, he is upset about the lack of consideration for Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.

After the Grizzlies defeated the Phoenix Suns on Monday 136-106, O’Neal addressed the issue on the TNT postgame show.

“I don’t get upset a lot but I’m upset, Ernie,” O’Neal said to co-host Ernie Johnson. ““Because when all you experts talk about MVPs, you don’t say Ja Morant’s name enough. Based on the old-school criteria, how I think and you new guys think, his name should be mentioned. You know, he ranks fifth amongst guards, 27 points, seven assists. But this kid is an exciting player, he can do it all."

Morant is averaging a career-high in points (27.5) and assists (7.3) while becoming the league's best dunker. Some called his slam over Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith the dunk of the year.

"You need to mention his name," O'Neal said. "They’re second in the West, this is their second-longest win streak in franchise history. When you talk about MVP, talking about Luka and talk about the Big Joker, make sure you mention this kid’s name. I like giving props, I like criticizing people, too. But I like giving props. This kid is coming, I love his game. He has an Allen Iverson mentality. But you talk about MVP, you need to mention his name.”

