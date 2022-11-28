Should The Miami Heat Have Made A Play For Kemba Walker?

The former All-Star guard is reportedly on the verge of signing with the Dallas Mavericks

Time was, veteran point guard Kemba Walker was considered among the league's best players.



Injuries derailed a once promising career and now the former All-Star is on the verge of signing with the Dallas Mavericks. Walker hasn't played since mid-February with the New York Knicks, where his stint was considered a bust.

The Knicks traded Walker, who averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists in 37 games, on draft night to the Detroit Pistons, who waived him before the season. Walker averaged 25.6 points and 5.9 assists in 2018-19 with the Charlotte Hornets.

“We knew there was risk involved [signing Walker],” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “We thought it was worth it. There were some good moments. If he’s healthy, he’s good. So, that’s about it.”

The Heat were once in the rumor mill to acquire Walker, a four-time All-Star. Last summer David Alridge of The Athletic pegged Miami as a perfect landing spot for Walker. This was before the Heat acquired Kyle Lowry in exchange for Goran Dragic.

“Miami, same thing, makes sense. [Goran] Dragic is on his way out. They’ll probably re-sign him for short money. But they need a point guard long-term, and Kemba’s pretty good. So, there’s suitors. There’s teams where it makes sense to go get Kemba Walker.”

At 32, Walker sounds good on paper but injuries may have slowed him too much. Besides, the Heat seem content with Gabe Vincent as Lowry's backup. Still, a player with Walker's experience could help the Heat in the postseason.

