Steeve Ho You Fat Conjures Memories Of Miami Heat Players With Funny Names

French basketball player Steeve Ho You Fat has been trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.

His name has captivated NBA fans throughout his career but it reached a new level Tuesday. During a game, an announcer couldn't help but make note of his unique name. The video has since gone viral, drawing reaction from thousands of fans.

"Ho You Fat with a 3," the announcer said. "Yes, I just said that. That is that man's name. Don't tweet at me. I don't want a tweet from anybody. That is that man's name."

The Heat have had their fair share of players with memorable names. According to the website www.nbaplayerswithfunnynames.com, two players made the top 20 list. Center Wang Zhizhi checked in at No. 20 while point guard Bimbo Coles was No. 3.

Zhizhi played with the Heat from 2003-05 and is now a basketball coach in China. Cole starred for the Heat from 1990-96.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler says he's in the prime of his career. CLICK HERE

Watch Udonis Haslem attempt the latest dance craze. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo puts his trust in Erik Spoelstra. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.