Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss To Golden State Warriors

The Heat fall to 2-4 after losing to the defending champions

The Miami Heat fail to build a winning streak, falling to the Golden State Warriors 123-100 Thursday in San Francisco.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

QUIET NIGHT FOR HERRO

After scoring in double-digit figures in the first five games, Tyler Herro had just seven points while shooting just 25 percent. He played 31 minutes.

JIMMY BUTLER’S 3s

Butler made four 3-pointers and is getting more comfortable this season. He is shooting a career-best 46 percent from the arc. It was most threes he's made since May 13, 2021 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

STRUS CONTINUES TO SHINE ON THE BENCH

Max Strus is arguably the Heat’s best reserve this season so far. Strus recorded his second consecutive game with double-digit points, finishing with 14 points. He also tied a career-high with two blocks.

BEST DEFENSE THIS SEASON

The Heat are not known for their defense this season but they showed little improvement. They had a season-high in both steals and blocks with 16 and five, respectively.

CURRY GOES OFF AS USUAL

Stephen Curry continued to show why he’s one of the best players in the league. He scored 33 points and even when he was double-teamed at the 3-point line at times, he still made seven 3-pointers.

ADEBAYO IMPROVES HIS OFFENSE

After being criticized for his lack of aggressiveness offensively, Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 26 points on 76 percent shooting. He also had four steals and three blocks.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson