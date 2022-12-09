Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Against Los Angeles Clippers Thursday

The Miami Heat snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 115-110 Thursday.

Here some major takeaways from the game:

-Jimmy Butler heated up early. The other four starters were having trouble so Butler took it upon himself by scoring 12 points in the first quarter. All of his points came within the paint. It was his highest first quarter of the season.

-With Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent out, rookie Dru Smith got his first start. He finished with just two points but it was expected because it takes time to adapt to being a starter. He played just four games with the Heat and this was the first time being on the floor with this starting group.

-Bam Adebayo finished with 31 points, giving him his fourth 30-point game this season. What makes this particular stat impressive is all the criticism he faced in the offseason for being too “passive” on offense.

-Caleb Martin had 17 points, scoring 16 of them in the second quarter. It was the third-most points in a quarter by a Heat player this season.

-Tyler Herro’s 3-point shooting accuracy has been inconsistent this season. Herro finished with four 3-pointers, shooting 50 percent. The only concern is can he maintain it.

-Victor Oladipo is still getting acclimated to playing again. He's yet to reach double-figures since returning Tuesday, finishing with just six points.

