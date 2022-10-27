Skip to main content

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Against the Portland Trail Blazers

The Heat start the three-game road trip with a win
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Miami Heat start their three-game road trip on the right foot as they hand the Portland Trail Blazers a blowout 119-98 loss.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

LIMIT LILLARD

Damian Lillard came in averaging 33 points. On Wednesday, he was kept to 22 points on 36 percent shooting from the 3-point line. The Heat knew Lillard constantly pressured him behind the arc. There was a moment in the second half when he was double-teamed by Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin.

STRUS DOES BETTER ON THE BENCH

After scoring just six points as a starter on Monday against the Toronto Raptors, he scored 16 points off the bench. He is averaging 15 points this season as a reserve.

HUGE GAME FOR THE STARTERS

All five Heat starters finished with double-digit points for the first time this season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

NEW BIG 3 IN MIAMI?

Lately, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro andBam  Adebayo have been impressive. They scored a combined 49 points. This season, they are averaging 56 points.

The Heat return to action Thursday against the Golden State Warriors. They conclude the road trip Saturday at the Sacramento Kings. 

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers

USATSI_19177673_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Omer Yurtseven Ruled Out For Wednesday's Game Against Portland Trail Blazers

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19295038_168389536_lowres
News

Tyler Herro Says The Miami Heat Are Frustrated and Disappointed

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17135361_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Has Been in Trade Rumors for Russell Westbrook

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_19295115_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Makes An Appearance On List Of Top Players Under 25

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19272485_168389536_lowres
News

Where The Miami Heat Stand In Latest NBA Power Rankings

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17871007_168389536_lowres
News

Pat Riley Once Had To Tell Magic Johnson To Stop Training

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19295491_168389536_lowres
News

How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, Betting Line, Etc

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19268701_168389536_lowres
News

Gambling Website Says Miami Heat Unlikely To Be Involved In Russell Westbrook Trade Talks

By Shandel Richardson