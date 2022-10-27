Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Against the Portland Trail Blazers

The Heat start the three-game road trip with a win

The Miami Heat start their three-game road trip on the right foot as they hand the Portland Trail Blazers a blowout 119-98 loss.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

LIMIT LILLARD

Damian Lillard came in averaging 33 points. On Wednesday, he was kept to 22 points on 36 percent shooting from the 3-point line. The Heat knew Lillard constantly pressured him behind the arc. There was a moment in the second half when he was double-teamed by Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin.

STRUS DOES BETTER ON THE BENCH

After scoring just six points as a starter on Monday against the Toronto Raptors, he scored 16 points off the bench. He is averaging 15 points this season as a reserve.

HUGE GAME FOR THE STARTERS

All five Heat starters finished with double-digit points for the first time this season.

NEW BIG 3 IN MIAMI?

Lately, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro andBam Adebayo have been impressive. They scored a combined 49 points. This season, they are averaging 56 points.

The Heat return to action Thursday against the Golden State Warriors. They conclude the road trip Saturday at the Sacramento Kings.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson