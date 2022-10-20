Skip to main content

The Kyle Lowry Slander from Heat Fans Continues After Opening Night

Lowry was slammed by Heat fans after their loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The Miami Heat dropped their home opener to the Chicago Bulls in a 116-108 defeat.

A new season opens the door for new developments and a fresh start for players. However, one thing that remained the same was Kyle Lowry’s offensive inefficiency.

Despite playing 35 minutes, Lowry only managed to log two points on a 1 of 7 shooting performance. Fans immediately criticized Lowry for his lackluster display.

Some have even begun to question the Heat’s trade for Lowry last season. Goran Dragic, the player exchanged in the deal, went 4 of 8 from the field for 12 points. One fan on Twitter even joked that Dragic spoke about Lowry the same way Jimmy Butler did about Tobias Harris.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra often talks about impact going beyond the stat sheet. While players can make a difference aside from just the box score, Lowry’s two points as the starting veteran point guard tells the whole story. This is only the first game, but it is not a good way to instill courage into those rooting for him.

Lowry has something to prove after his playoff performance last year. His 7.8 points per game and 29.1 percent shooting were the worst of any starting point guard in the postseason.

Hopefully Lowry can return to being a leader and elite scorer down the stretch of the season.

