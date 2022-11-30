The Miami Heat Still Have No Timeline On Return Of Victor Oladipo

Oladipo is practicing with the team on the four-game road trip

The Miami Heat are still taking things slow with guard Victor Oladipo.

Oladipo has yet to play this season because of knee issues but is with the team on the four-game road trip. The Heat play the Boston Celtics Wednesday at TD Garden.

“He’s making progress,” Spoelstra said. “I do not have a timeline."

Spoelstra said Oladipo has worked out with the team during the trip. The idea is to keep him around the players much as possible so it will be easier for him to get acclimated once he returns. After tonight, the Heat play at the Celtics again and then the Memphis Grizzlies before returning home.

“But he’s on this trip for a reason, to continue to get good work, but also to get the connection piece, the fellowship piece with our guys," Spoelstra said. "It’s really important. That’s as important for him, being out, just being around the group.”

