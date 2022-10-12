The Miami Heat Were Harsher On Dion Waiters Than Golden State On Draymond Green

The 2019-20 season was one to forget for former Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters.

He was suspended the opener after expressing frustration about his role on the team. Later, he had to sit 10 games following an incident where he had a panic attack after taking edible gummies on a team flight.

That's 11 games compared to zero for Golden State forward Draymond Green, who knocked out teammate Jordan Poole during a practice. A leaked video of the incident has now been seen all over the world.

“We feel like this is the best way, after assessing everything, for us to move forward,” Golden State Steve Kerr said. “It’s never easy. No matter what decision you make in a situation like this, it’s not going to be perfect.

If the Heat can suspend Waiters, why no punishment for Green? The league should intervene on this because it sends a bad message to fans and young players.

Former NBA player Detlef Schrempf was among those who were disappointed with the Warriors' decision.

"I appreciate the thorough process to come up w/ the best outcome for your organization but what message is going out to our young & impressionable athletes competing every day," he wrote on Twitter. "Will Draymond address this in public & condemn or condone it? What are the consequences in the future?"

The Warriors have been a model organization the past several years and many have found few reasons to dislike them because of their good-guy approach. Green has been the lone blemish with some of his recent antics and the Warriors should have held him more accountable.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Rookie Nikola Jovic adjusting to playing center. CLICK HERE

Patience is key for Victor Oladipo. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo puts his trust in Erik Spoelstra. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.