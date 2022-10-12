Skip to main content

The Miami Heat Were Harsher On Dion Waiters Than Golden State On Draymond Green

Warriors star will receive no suspension for punching teammate Jordan Poole

The 2019-20 season was one to forget for former Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters. 

He was suspended the opener after expressing frustration about his role on the team. Later, he had to sit 10 games following an incident where he had a panic attack after taking edible gummies on a team flight. 

That's 11 games compared to zero for Golden State forward Draymond Green, who knocked out teammate Jordan Poole during a practice. A leaked video of the incident has now been seen all over the world. 

“We feel like this is the best way, after assessing everything, for us to move forward,” Golden State Steve Kerr said. “It’s never easy. No matter what decision you make in a situation like this, it’s not going to be perfect.

If the Heat can suspend Waiters, why no punishment for Green? The league should intervene on this because it sends a bad message to fans and young players. 

Former NBA player Detlef Schrempf was among those who were disappointed with the Warriors' decision. 

"I appreciate the thorough process to come up w/ the best outcome for your organization but what message is going out to our young & impressionable athletes competing every day," he wrote on Twitter. "Will Draymond address this in public & condemn or condone it? What are the consequences in the future?"

The Warriors have been a model organization the past several years and many have found few reasons to dislike them because of their good-guy approach. Green has been the lone blemish with some of his recent antics and the Warriors should have held him more accountable. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Rookie Nikola Jovic adjusting to playing center. CLICK HERE

Patience is key for Victor Oladipo. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo puts his trust in Erik Spoelstra. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. 

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

USATSI_18802124_168389536_lowres
News

LeBron James Takes Another Social Justice Stand, This Time Against Kanye West

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19177069_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Marcus Garrett Sidelined At Least Four Weeks With Wrist Fracture

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19192892_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jamal Cain Developing At The 3-Point Line

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_16736086_168389536_lowres
News

Jeanie Buss, LeBron James Discuss Bittersweet Feeling Of Facing Pat Riley In 2020 Finals

By Landon Buford
USATSI_19186632_168389536_lowres
News

How Watchable Will The Miami Heat Be This Season?

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19212519_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic Adjusting To Playing Some Center

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19212053_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Still Being Patient With Victor Oladipo

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19123420_168389536_lowres
News

Paul George Takes The Dwyane Wade Approach When Taking Backseat With Clippers

By Jayden Armant