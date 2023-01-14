Two-Time Champion Norris Cole Still Has Dreams Of Returning To The NBA

Miami Heat champion Norris Cole stars in the newest episode of “The Break presented by the General,” a docuseries about G League players trying to find their place in the NBA.

Cole played for the Heat from 2011 to 2015, winning two championships as a backup point guard. After last playing in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017, he had a few stints overseas. He recently returned to the G League to compete for a spot in the NBA. Cole plays for the Grand Rapids Gold, the G League affiliate for the Denver Nuggets.

Inside The Heat recently sat down with Cole to discuss his motivation to participate in this docuseries and attempt an NBA comeback.

“I just thought it was a great opportunity to get my story out there,” Cole said. “The concept of it made sense. Having a young player that’s up and coming [like Scoot Henderson], a middle-of-the-pact guy like Mac McClung who’s trying to find his way, and then having a veteran like me. As far as playing in the G League, that’s the best way right now to get back into the NBA. When they do call ups, they call up a pool of players that are here in America. So I feel like for me to have the best chance, I had to be here rather than be overseas.”

Cole says the feeling of playing in the NBA is what keeps him coming back to compete.

“I enjoyed my time overseas but right now my goal is to play in the NBA,” Cole said. “I want to give it every chance that I have to get back in. I’m willing to make the sacrifice of turning down bigger contracts overseas to play in the G League and give it a chance to get back up.”

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.