Tyler Herro Says The Miami Heat Are Frustrated and Disappointed

Despite a starting the season with four-game homestand, the Miami Heat are just 1-3 entering their first road trip

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro isn't sure if he is frustrated or disappointed with the team's slow start. 

The Heat started the season with four straight home games but lost three of them. They begin their first road trip Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. The struggles come just one season after the Heat were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. 

"I wouldn't say frustrated, I mean probably frustrated," Herro said after Monday's loss to the Toronto Raptors at FTX Arena. "Not disappointed, I don't know but maybe both. Coming into this season, we definitely didn't think we were going to start like this. It's a long season, ups and downs throughout the season ... At this point, it's just sticking together and coming together."

Not much of the blame can be placed on Herro. He's averaging 21 points on 48 percent shooting. He's also grabbing a career-high 8.8 rebounds a game. He had 15 boards in the loss to the Raptors.  

"I love rebounding," Herro said. "Bam doesn't like me because I rebound." 

