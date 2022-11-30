Utah Jazz's Fall Proves Miami Heat Have No Reason To Panic Because Change Happens So Fast

At 10-11, the Heat are just three games from the No. 3 spot in the East

Three weeks ago, the Utah Jazz were the talk of the NBA.

They were on top of the Western Conference standings and becoming one of the league's better stories. They were winning despite a roster overhaul after trading cornerstones Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

And then the NBA season happened.

They Jazz have lost eight of 10 and now sit in eighth place.

"It's about the group sticking together, staying focused on what we can control," Jazz coach Will Hardy said. "There is a lot of the game that we do control. ... Our approach, and our mental focus. That's what we need to focus on moving into this stretch of home games."

The Miami Heat can learn a lot from the Jazz. They have shown the highs and lows of the NBA season. The Heat are just 10-11 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

They have won three straight and are just three games out of the No. 3 spot. The fact they are coming off perhaps their best performance of the season should provide confidence entering a tough three-game stretch. They play the Boston Celtics twice and Memphis Grizzles.

The Celtics are atop the East standings while Memphis is fourth in the West.

You also have to stay the course and understand what's putting us in position to have opportunities to win and what's hurting us," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said recently. I think we're playing better basketball."

