Richardson among the speculated players who could join the Heat

The Miami Heat are in the middle of a three-game winning streak but there will always be speculation of adding players to make the roster better.

A familiar face was recently mentioned among the Heat's possible trade targets. Bleacher Report listed prospects for each NBA team, with San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson a candidate for the Heat.

Richardson was drafted by the Heat in the second round of the 2015 draft.

"They have to fix the offense, though, and do it without sabotaging their defense," the article read. "That's why two-way wings should top the wish list. Richardson, who spent his first four seasons in South Beach, would be hugely helpful if he returned."

The Heat eventually moved from the experiment with Richardson as the go-to guy in favor of trading for Jimmy Butler. Still, a reunion is always possible because Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has always been a fan of Richardson.

"He was such a great fit here," Spoelstra said last week when the Spurs were in town to play Miami. "Those were some fun years ... J-Rich is one of those good guys to have on your team. He's a two-way player. He's got great spirit, a good attitude. He's about the right things in this business."

