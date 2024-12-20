NBA All-Star Responds To Being Linked In Jimmy Butler Trade Talks
The Miami Heat have been linked with NBA All-Star Bradley Beal for several years.
Beal recently responded to the rumors of the Heat trading him from the Phoenix Suns for Jimmy Butler. He downplayed the issue because he's used to it.
“The same thing until one of them comes and says something to me and talks to me," Beal said. "It’s just out there. I’m a Phoenix Sun and I’m here and I’m in a uniform, but I don’t pay attention to that, man. They did that with me for 10 years”
In the past week, Butler has been reportedly linked with various teams.
Here's the game preview for tonight's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder:
Game time: 8 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Thunder -1.5
VITALS: The Heat and Thunder meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, Oklahoma City won the series, 2-0, after Miami won the previous three season matchups, 6-0. The Heat are 30-42 all-time versus OKC during the regular season, including 16-20 in home games and 14-22 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Duncan Robinson
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Jimmy Butler
F Haywood Highsmith
THUNDER
F Jalen Williams
F Luguentz Dort
C Isaiah Hartenstein
G Cason Wallace
G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
INJUY REPORT
HEAT
Pelle Larsson: Questionable - ankle
Nikola Jovic: Questionable - ankle
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Questionable - Two-way
Josh Richardson: Doubtful - Heel
THUNDER
Jalen Bridges: Out - G League
Ryan Dunn: Questionable - Ankle
Kevin Durant: Out - Ankle
Collin Gillespie: Out - Two-way
Jusuf Nurkic: Out: Thigh
Alex Ducas: Out - G League
Adam Flagler: Out - G League
Chet Holmgren: Out - Back
Dillon Jones: Out - G League
Nikola Topic: Out - Knee
Jaylin Williams: Out - Hamstring
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Sunday's first Coach Spo’s 5K, an event benefiting Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and the Miami Heat Charitable Fund: “This is something that I’ve wanted to do for a couple of years. It’s dear to our heart, the cause, our family. And the Miami Heat foundation has been tremendous with this.
“The staff and people that work at the Miami Children’s Hospital, they are angels, angels from above, and I can’t recommend it enough for people to go visit and just see what they’re about and see what kind of miracles are happening there. You can go there and just offer encouragement. Donations are awesome, as well.”
