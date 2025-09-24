Jonathan Kuminga Skips Warriors Player Trip Amid Contract Stalemate
Jonathan Kuminga is still on the outside looking in with the Warriors.
The 22-year-old forward is at odds with Golden State over his contract situation and, as a result, is skipping a player-led trip to San Diego this weekend. Jimmy Butler is leading what is apparently a team mini camp, and Shams Charania is reporting Kuminga won't be attending.
"My understanding is that he's not appearing at this team function, this camaraderie mini-camp in San Diego," Charania said. "This is still at a stalemate."
The Warriors gave Kuminga a one-year, $8 million qualifying offer for the 2025–26 season, and he has until October 1 to accept it or work out a new contract with the team. Golden State has offered him a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a team option on the final season, and would guarantee him $48.3 million over the first two years. He has also been offered a two-year, $45 million deal with a team option on the second season, and a three-year, $54 million deal with no option years.
The sticking point is that Kuminga wants the team option turned into a player option. Golden State has balked at that request.
If Kuminga takes the $8 million qualifying offer he'd be giving up a ton of guaranteed money, but he would be an unrestricted free agent next summer.
The Warriors selected Kuminga with the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA draft. He has steadily grown as a player but has yet to break out and become a star. During the 2024–25 season, the 22-year-old averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game but shot a career-low 30.5% from three-point range. He started only 10 of the 47 games he played in and averaged 24.3 minutes of action per game.
The two sides have a week to work out their difference.