As the year ends it is common for people to reminisce on the closing year. For the Heat they have had a wild year, and it is hard to believe all of these things happened in just one calendar year. Let’s get into 3 of the biggest headlines for the Heat in 2025.

Jimmy Butler Saga

The Jimmy Butler era feels like it was years ago, but it is crazy to think it ended in 2025. The drama started in 2024 but the trade with the Golden State Warriors did not occur until February of this year. Butler was a franchise legend and decided he no longer wanted to be apart of the organization and requested a trade. What followed was anything but normal.

BREAKING: The Miami Heat are finalizing a deal to send Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/82mWHKCnVM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2025

The Heat said they were not going to trade him, but then things got messy. Butler was suspended multiple times and ultimately given his wish of being out. Some Heat fans have begun to resent Butler for his actions. I argue Butler is still a franchise legend and after time he will be appreciated by Miami Heat fans once again.

Anything Tyler Herro

I know it is shocking that Tyler Herro dominated headlines in 2025. It could be argued that no player gets more blame or praise about the outcomes of games than Herro does from Heat fans. There were many things in 2025 that got people talking about Herro and they could fill up the whole list. The biggest two are him making his first career All-Star team and then not signing an extension in the offseason.

It’s his time. Tyler Herro, NBA All-Star. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CukxTPaMWJ — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 30, 2025

Making an All-Star team is something few players get to do and was the highlight of the Heat’s disappointing season last year. Herro not signing an extension made people further consider his future in the organization and if the Heat will use this as an opportunity to move on. Love Herro, hate Herro, or anything in between, you were forced to talked about him.

The Terry Rozier Disaster

This one is an obvious one and is more recent…kind of. Rozier was already not the most popular player in Miami after the Heat sent Kyle Lowry and a first round pick for him but that got escalated even more in 2025. Not only did Rozier never bounce back in his play on the court, he unfortunately is caught up in a lot of legal trouble. Rozier is currently being investigated for a gambling scheme when he was a member of the Charlotte Hornets.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested early Thursday morning as part of an FBI sports betting gambling probe, sources tell ESPN. The Eastern District of New York and FBI director Kash Patel will hold a press conference at 10 am ET to announce arrests from investigation. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 23, 2025

I will not get into the details, but this was made an even bigger story when it was learned the that the NBA and Hornets knew about this potential issue, but the Heat were left in the dark. Now it is common to see chatter about what should happen with the first round pick the Heat sent out in the trade to bring him to Miami.

Looking at 2026

When thinking about headlines that could dominate the new year, an easy one comes to mind. That would be none other than trading for Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. This has long been a dream for the Heat organization and for fans. Be on the watch of what happens in Milwaukee and maybe the dreams finally become a reality.