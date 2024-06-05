NBA Insider Has Doubts About Jimmy Butler-Philadelphia 76ers Reunion
The idea of a reunion between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is appealing on the surface, but is separating itself from reality.
Butler is under contract next year but has a player option for the 2025-26 season. If the Heat are unwilling to pay Butler the desired extension, a change of scenery is the most probable outcome. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey is amused by a possible reunion with Butler and the Sixers but understands it's a long shot.
"I think it would be great, but I don't think it's plausible at all," Pompey said. "I don't. I think that the thing is, when you look at Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat do not want to trade Jimmy Butler I mean, the Sixers are just like any other team if you trade for Jimmy Butler. The reason why Jimmy wants to get traded if he does get traded is because they're not giving him an extension, so any team that's going to give up assets or give up stuff to get him has to give him an extension, and the Sixers are one of the teams that, if it so happens, would be willing to do that."
Butler averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5 assists on 49.9 percent shooting and 41.4 percent from three-point range (career-high) in 60 appearances last season. After seeing Butler's impressive tenure with the Heat, it's no secret Philadelphia's front office is hoping for a second chance.
"I don't see it happening just because I don't see Miami trying to trade Jimmy. Let's face it, with Jimmy, they've been to two NBA Finals, and they have the fifth-best record in the NBA since he's been there," Pompey said. "I feel like if they did trade him, they're going to try and trade him to a team that has more 'help the team now' assets as opposed to future draft picks."
The 76ers opted to re-sign forward Tobias Harris over Butler following the 2019 season, a mistake in the eyes of many. Heat team president Pat Riley and the front office understand the value of the six-time All-Star, meaning the Sixers may have already missed their chance.
