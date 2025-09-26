Should the Miami Heat try to steal Malik Monk?
After a long offseason filled with the occasional Miami Heat-related rumors involving Golden State Warriors' restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, it seems his future may be tied to Malik Monk and the Sacramento Kings.
"While the two teams went more than a month without discussing the matter [of a Kuminga sign-and-trade] during the later part of the summer, team sources said the talks between the two sides were renewed earlier this week," The Athletic's Sam Amick reported. "And while no significant progress was made in the talks, it’s quite notable that the Kings — who have offered veteran guard Malik Monk and a lottery-protected, 2030 first-round pick for the chance to give Kuminga a three-year, $63 million deal — aren’t giving up on the prospect of bringing him to Sacramento this season."
With training camp kicking off next week and Oct. 1 serving as the deadline for Kuminga to accept or decline his qualifying offer of $7.9 million with the Warriors, there's more pressure now than earlier in the summer for the three parties to find a resolution sooner than later. Additionally, it's well-known that the Warriors have a few free agents, (Al Horford, Gary Payton II, DeAnthony Melton, etc., Seth Curry), waiting to sign as soon as there is a resolution with Kuminga.
"Several obstacles to a deal remain, most notably the fact that the Warriors’ interest in Monk appears to be quite muted. His contract is the primary issue, as he has a player option for the 2027-28 season worth $21.5 million that does not fit with the Warriors’ future flexibility plans. There are concerns about his fit on the team as well.," Amick said. "If they did take him on, team sources said it’s likely Golden State would look to trade him elsewhere. The problem with that path, however, is that there’s no clarity as to whether that would be possible anytime soon."
Monk, long known for his scoring ability, has improved on his playmaking over the past couple of seasons. In the 2024-2025 season, he averaged 17.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals for the 40-42 Kings.
Considering the Heat's history of acquiring good players at what they consider to be good value, as well as Monk's connection with former University of Kentucky teammate Bam Adebayo, perhaps it makes some sense for the Heat to think about if the Warriors are looking to move off him afterwards.
Monk will make just below $19 million next season, which makes matching salaries in a trade with the Heat particularly tough. The Warriors would need to drop salary as opposed to adding salary in order to stay below the first apron of the luxury tax, and the Heat want to remain below the luxury tax line, which they are very close to as it stands.
"The Warriors could create some of that desired salary cap space by trading either Buddy Hield or Moses Moody to stay under the first apron of the luxury tax, but have consistently messaged during this (painful) process that they refuse to do so, in large part, because of their affinity for both players," Amick said. "That messaging has grown even stronger in recent weeks."
Unless the Heat get roped into a three-team version of the aforementioned sign-and-trade involving Kuminga, it's likely another team would have to be involved to make Monk to Miami any sort of possibility.
One possibility that could make some sense, (with a third team involved), is the Heat sending out Simone Fontecchio ($8.3 million) owed along with Jaime Jaquez Jr. ($3.8 million). Fontecchio was acquired in the sign-and-trade for Duncan Robinson, and Jaquez is coming off a sophomore year where his production and impacted declined significantly after being selected to the All-Rookie First Team the season before.
Additionally, Nikola Jovic, who is eligible for an extension, makes the same amount of money, but seems like an unlikely candidate due to the Heat's lack of frontcourt depth, along with the anticipation from many that a big season is on the way for the 22 year-old forward after having positive flashes as a starter and sixth man over the past couple of seasons.
It is unknown and possibly unlikely that the Heat would be likely to add a first round pick, and are currently out of tradeable second round picks.
Terry Rozier, who is set to earn $26.64 million next season, coming off the worst season of his career and still in the middle of an FBI investigation, is an unlikely candidate to be dealt as a result. The same could be said for the Heat's newly-acquired Norman Powell, set to earn $20.5 million, is also an unlikely candidate to be traded in this scenario.