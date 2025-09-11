Should Miami Heat Look To Deal Starting Forward To Los Angeles Lakers?
We are less than a month away from the Miami Heat's first preseason game, but the trade rumors regarding Andrew Wiggins continue to persist. This time around, it's The Athletic's Dan Woike, who reported the Los Angeles Lakers are "focused on" upgrading their two-way talent at the wing, claiming that a player like Wiggins is now more "desirable" due to Luka Doncic signing his extension.
The Lakers' reported interest in the 30 year-old forward has come up throughout different points this offseason. Earlier in the summer, Lakers reporter Anthony Irwin reported that talks between the Lakers and Heat stalled partly because the Heat wanted a first round pick out of the deal. Now that Doncic extended, according to Woike, the Lakers' priorities now reside in the short-term more than they did previously.
Wiggins averaged 19 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1 block in 17 regular season games with the Heat, converting on 45.8 percent of his field goals and 36 percent of his threes. Unfortunately for the Heat, he also missed almost as many games (15) as he played.
Wiggins has two years remaining on his contract, with the last year being a player option for $30.2 million. Although the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reported that the Heat want to hold on to Wiggins to get a better look at what he's capable of, it remains to be seen whether he's someone the Heat would want to keep for the long-run.
Here's a potential framework for a trade between the two that makes a lot of sense, in my opinion.
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat receive: Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber, future top-10 protected first round draft pick (rolls over to next season if not conveyed)
In this scenario, the Heat get a couple of playable frontcourt players to help bolster their lack of depth in that area. Additionally, the Heat get the draft pick they were looking for to replenish their draft capital, but the Lakers can sleep soundly knowing that they wouldn't miss out on drafting high-end talent if they had a disastrous season.
At the same time, the Lakers get to hold onto recent first round pick Dalton Knecht while acquiring their two-way wing upgrade.