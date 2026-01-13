Should the Miami Heat consider moving their captain?

It's been so far off the table that you couldn't even find it on the floor, or in the room, or in the table:

The suggestion that the Miami Heat move their captain, Bam Adebayo.

Adebayo has been a fixture since the Heat selected him 14th overall out of Kentucky in 2017. He became a starter in 2019-20 and that coincided with a Jimmy Butler fueled -- but certainly Adebayo-aided -- run to the bubble NBA Finals. He's been a multiple time Olympic champion and All-Star since, and should have a Defensive Player of the Year trophy or two also.

But this season has been a struggle.

Rather than building on his strong offensive finish to last season, he has regressed in virtually every category, his volume and efficiency taking a significant dip. He hasn't scored 20 points in 10 games, usually settling in the low teens, if that. His playmaking is down as well, headed for a career-low in assists as a starter, even with the Heat's pace faster. And the Heat, after a 15-7 start, are now 20-19 with three challenging home games (Phoenix, Boston, Oklahoma City) ahead.

With the Heat mired in another season in the middle, is it time to at least consider a change, if the right offer came along?

Two of our Heat writers chimed in.

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Major Passons (@Major_Passons)

The Heat should not be looking to trade Adebayo. Though for players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, he should not be the hold up. Adebayo is a perfect player to pair with a true star. His defensive ability is something every other player wants on their team.

On the other hand Adebayo's level of play has been disappointing for most of the year. If he continues down the trajectory he does open up the conversation more.

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Austin Dobbins (@AustinD1316)

If that's what it takes. I don't believe the Miami Heat will ever trade their captain. He is one of the league's best defenders, Miami's leader, and a Heat legend. But if moving Bam is what it took to get a top 5 player in the league you do it. Bam's defensive impact can't go unnoticed, but the offensive force isn't there when the Heat don't have other options.

Bam can't be the number one option offensively, especially defending the way he does. Bam would likely never be moved, but if it came down to it, and the offer blows Miami away, they have to do it.