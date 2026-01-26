Miami Heat-Phoenix Suns Final Injury Update: Multiple players' status revealed

The Miami Heat announced that guard Norman Powell is available to play in Sunday night's game against the Phoenix Suns after being originally listed as questionable with lower back tightness. Heat guard Davion Mitchell (shoulder) was ruled out again, meaning he will have missed five of their last seven games.

Additionally, Heat starting forward Andrew Wiggins is also available after being listed as probable with hamstring tightness and so is rookie guard Kasparas Jakucionis, who was listed as questionable after receiving an elbow to the face on Saturday night.

For the Suns, guard Jalen Green (hamstring) has been ruled out after being listed as questionable to play.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Davion Mitchell: Out - Shoulder

Norman Powell: Questionable - Back

Kasparas Jakucionis: Available - Face

Andrew Wiggins: Available - Hamstring

Kel'el Ware: Out - Hamstring

Tyler Herro: Out - Rib

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

Jahmir Young: Out - G League

Vladislav Goldin: Out - G League

SUNS

Jalen Green - Out - Hamstring

Devin Booker: Out - Ankle

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Jan. 25, 8:00 p.m. EST, Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, Arizona

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Arizona's Family 3TV/Arizona's Family Sports (Phoenix)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 98.7 FM Arizona Sports (Phoenix)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (24-22) and Phoenix Suns (27-18) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Almost two weeks ago, Miami recorded a, 127-121, win against Phoenix and has currently won 13 of their last 17 games against the Suns on the road. The Heat are 34-40 all-time versus the Suns during the regular season, including 18-20 in home games and 16-20 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Kasparas Jakucionis

G Norman Powell

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

SUNS

G Collin Gillespie

G Grayson Allen

C Mark Williams

F Dillon Brooks

F Royce O'Neale

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on rookie guard Kasparas Jakucionis: "I'm encouraged by what Kas has been doing the last month. iIt's not always going to translate, you know, to 'wow' moments but he was really steady tonight. Played with energy, played also smart."

"He got in the paint, made some plays and then he's a really good mover without the ball so he was the recipient of a couple threes. He's one of our best, actually, without the ball, which is a big credit to him studying and learning how to get into open spots. So, it was good to see him play extended minutes tonight. Hopefully he'll be fine."

