Suns Provide Devin Booker Update Following Scary-Looking Ankle Injury

The Suns announced on Sunday that they will be without star guard Devin Booker for at least a week. Booker suffered a right ankle sprain in Phoenix’s 110-103 loss to the Hawks in Atlanta on Friday. According to Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, he will be re-evaluated in one week.

Booker went down late in the third quarter against the Hawks while running up the floor and stepping on the foot of Atlanta big man Onyeka Okongwu. He remained on the floor in pain before he was helped off by teammates and team staff with a noticeable limp as he tried to put any weight on his right foot.

Devin Booker left the game with an apparent ankle injury after this play. pic.twitter.com/Vn3fLGmWu6 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 24, 2026

Booker had a team-high 31 points as he left the game. The Suns only scored 12 points in the fourth quarter without Booker, while giving up 26 fourth-quarter points to Atlanta. The Hawks’ win snapped a three-game winning streak for Phoenix as the Suns will now have to get through their next few games, at least, without their centerpiece.

Booker leads the Suns with 25.4 points and 6.2 assists per game. Phoenix has been a pleasant surprise in the NBA this season, sitting at 27-18 and tied with the Timberwolves for sixth place in the stacked Western Conference.

