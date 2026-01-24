Warriors Could Look to Bring Back Former Golden State All-Star in Jonathan Kuminga Trade

Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga were Warriors teammates from 2021 up until last year’s trade deadline, when Wiggins was dealt to the Heat as part of the package to bring in Jimmy Butler. With Butler out for the remainder of the season and Kuminga recently demanding a trade after falling out of Kerr’s rotation, Golden State is now searching for answers—and their former forward could provide one.

After covering a Warriors game in Dallas against the Mavericks Thursday, NBA insider Marc Stein reports that Wiggins could be a target as Golden State tries to move Kuminga ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

After a tumultuous offseason, Kuminga signed a two-year deal to remain with the Warriors worth $22.5 million this year and a club option for $24.3 million in 2026–27. Wiggins is making $28.2 million this season and has a player option for next year at just over $30 million.

Stein writes that the franchise is also considering picking up Kuminga’s option and potentially dealing him during the offseason, in hopes that a second half in which he’s thrust into the lineup in Butler’s absence could help him recover some trade value.

Throwing a wrench into Golden State’s plans: a left knee injury that cost Kuminga the second half of the 123–115 loss to Dallas on Thursday. The injury is not expected to be serious, but could be impactful this close to the trade deadline.

Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins’ 2025–26 stats

Kuminga scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench on Tuesday in a loss to the Raptors, his first game action in over a month as he was removed from Kerr’s rotation through much of December and January. He had 10 points and was a perfect 3-for-3 from the floor and 4-for-4 from the free throw line against the Mavericks before the injury Thursday.

He’s averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 boards per game in 2025–26, down from the 15.3 points per game he scored last season. Wiggins is averaging 15.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for 23–22 Miami, which currently sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference at 23–22. The Warriors (23–23) occupy the same spot out West.

