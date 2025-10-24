Heat-Grizzlies match-ups, new lineups and other keys for Friday night's game
The Miami Heat have started the season 0-1 after a decent showing in Orlando in the season opener, yet it wasn't enough to match the size of the Magic down the stretch.
The beauty of the NBA, though, is that you're able to get right back on the horse and correct some of the previous mistakes in just 48 hours time.
That's what the Heat plan to do in Memphis on Friday night as they try to improve to a 1-1 record before Sunday's home opener. So let's evaluate the three keys to this match-up:
1. The Grizzlies' biggest strength meets the Heat's biggest strength.
After the way the last game ended, the Heat will be making it a priority to crash the glass in Memphis, no doubt about that. But something the Heat have always done extremely well is hold down their base defensive style into a simlified formula: wall things up around the rim to force short jumpers or floaters which are inefficient. But when an immovable object meets an unstoppable force: the Grizzlies biggest offensive strength looks to counter that. Memphis shot under 30% from three in their season opener, yet somehow shot over 50% overall. How is that? Well, that's what happens when you shoot 30 for 43 from two point land. There's a good chance that whoever can win that specific battle around the rim will come out victorious in this Friday night battle.
2. Bam Adebayo vs Jaren Jackson Jr.....again.
Preseason, regular season, and probably even pick-up, there's always a little something extra to the Bam Adebayo-Jaren Jackson Jr match-up. Might have something to do with the defensive comparisons between the two over the years, but either way, it always elevates play. Adebayo always comes out firing on offense into early aggression when that's the case, while taking the defensive assignment personally. It's also in the Heat's best interest to attack Jackson with his foul trouble tendencies, after he picked up four in the first half against the Pelicans before ultimately fouling out. If we see another fiery and physical matchup for these two guys, I believe it benefits Miami much more in the long run of this game.
3. Balancing the lineups, making the adjustments.
There were plenty of pros and cons from opening night against the Magic, but a primary positive was that the offense clicked much faster than many expected. Shots were falling early, the team was running, and they looked like they found something. Yet when the lines started getting shifted, things deterioated rather quickly. Miami went through a first half pocket of the game with Norman Powell, Nikola Jovic, and Adebayo all on the bench at the same time. What does that mean? A lineup of Andrew Wiggins and role guys just isn't enough of a scoring punch. Naturally that leads into game two where there needs to be a clear adjustment in the lineups and substitution pattern. Watch out for an early exit for Adebayo and Wiggins so that Powell can carry the offense next to Nikola Jovic and Kel'el Ware. Consequently to start the second quarter, Adebayo and Wiggins can man down the other lineup together. Finding offense in the non-Powell minutes until Tyler Herro returns will continue to be watched closely.