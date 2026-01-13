We are about halfway through the NBA season, and the Heat sit at 20 – 19 and 8th in the Eastern Conference standings. They started out the season on fire at 14 – 7 but have since looked very mediocre. The Heat’s best players have given mixed results, and their coach has started to take some flak. Let’s look at how they have performed.

Norman Powell - Grade: A

Jan 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) reacts after scoring against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Norman Powell has been a dream acquisition for the Heat. They did not give up a single rotation player to get him, and he has been their best player this season. He consistent scoring and ability to be a threat anywhere on the court has been massive for the Heat. Powell has fit seamlessly into the new style of play and has delivered some of the best moments for Miami this season.

Bam Adebayo – Grade: C-

Jan 11, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Miami Heat center/forward Bam Adebayo (13) reacts after a call on him during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Based off of expectations Bam Adebayo has been disappointing for a large portion of the year. Similarly to the Heat as a team, Adebayo started the season playing excellently. In the past month and a half his play has declined though. He did suffer a toe and back injury that could be part of the reason, but if he is on the court, he is expected to produce. His defense has still been good, but he does need to pick up the offense.

Tyler Herro – Grade: D+

Jan 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

I will keep this quick. When he plays it has been good, but he has only played nine games so far. Tough to rely on someone if they are not on the court.

Kel’el Ware – Grade: B

Jan 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) dunks against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Kel’el Ware has out performed my expectations once again. He is still nowhere close to the player the Heat believe he can be and that is a good thing. Ware has had excellent stretches where he has looked like a future star but then has also had some where he looks uninterested. For Ware to improve he needs to continue to work on his consistency.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Grade: A

Jan 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (23) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is coming off a disappointing sophomore season and has exploded into one of the best bench players in the league. Jaquez Jr. should be the favorite for 6th Man of the Year and has been the perfect catalysts for Miami off the bench. He has looked more like what many thought he could be after his rookie season. He does still need to work on limiting turnovers though.

Erik Spoelstra – Grade: B-

Jan 4, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra keeps his eyes on his team during the first half at Kaseya Center against the New Orleans Pelicans. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Erik Spoelstra still gets a lot of credit for changing the offensive philosophy that has produced better results than many were expecting. Though they have changed their offense, the defense has still been elite. Spoelstra has made some interesting decisions with the lineup, but it does feel like he is just trying to find something that consistently works. The roster has many flaws, and he does not have many options. I would like Spoelstra to lean more into playing the younger guys, especially if the team is not going to be competitive anyways.