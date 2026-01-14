Dillon Brooks Invented a Whole New Type of Flagrant Foul

Phoenix Suns guard Dillon Brooks continues to innovate in the field of weird basketball. On Tuesday night, during a loss to the Miami Heat, he committed a flagrant foul while shooting a corner three.

Down three in the final seconds, Brooks attempted a game-tying three. It must not have felt good leaving his hands because he was off-balance from kicking out his leg to try and draw a foul from Andrew Wiggins who tried to contest the shot. When Wiggins didn't make contact with his leg, Brooks then grabbed Wiggins's arm and pulled him down and they both fell to the floor.

Wiggins, it should be noted, also embellished a bit on the play as he immediately covered his eye as if he'd been hit in the face.

Down 3 with <15 seconds left Dillon Brooks kicks his legs out on the shot attempt and grabs then pulls down Andrew Wiggins earning him a flagrant offensive foul, essentially sealing the game for Miami (with replays).



The Suns' color commentator didn't think Brooks grabbed him… pic.twitter.com/lEdItMzFwM — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) January 14, 2026

The announcers were right to call out Wiggins for his acting job, but they lost a lot of credibility as they tried to explain Brooks was sliding his hands down Wiggins's arm and not really grabbing. Luckily, the officials got the call right, correctly determining that grabbing a defender's arm during the follow-through is not a basketball move.

Brooks finished the game with 25 points on 24 shots and went 1-for-10 from three. Between that and the flagrant foul it's no wonder Mat Ishbia says he's untouchable.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated