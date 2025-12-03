Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Update: Pivotal player won't suit up tonight

Ahead of their Wednesday night matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, the Miami Heat announced that guard Norman Powell will not play as he deals with an ankle sprain.

Additionally, forward Keshad Johnson is available to play after being originally listed as questionable and missing last game with an illness.

In 17 games this season, Powell is averaging 25 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Norman Powell: Out - Ankle

Pelle Larsson: Questionable - Toe

Keshad Johnson: Available - Illness

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

MAVERICKS

P.J. Washington: Day-to-day - Ankle

Daniel Gafford: Day-to-day - Ankle

Dereck Lively: Out - Foot

Kyrie Irving: Out: Knee

Dante Exum: Out - Knee

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Dec. 3, 8:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), KFAA Channel 29, MavsTV (Dallas)

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), 97.1 FM The Eagle in English, 99.1 FM Zona MX in Spanish (Dallas)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (13-7) and Dallas Mavericks (7-15) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Just last week, Miami recorded a, 106-102, win against Dallas on November 24 and with a win would sweep the series, 2-0. The contest also marks as the earliest the series will conclude in the franchise’s histories, beating the previous earliest date by one day, December 4 during the 1996-97 season. The Heat are 40-38 all-time versus the Mavs during the regular season, including 22-18 in home games

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

MAVERICKS

G Ryan Nembhard

G Max Christie

C Anthony Davis

F Naji Marshall

F Cooper Flagg

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -4.5 (-112), Mavericks +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Heat -198, Mavericks +166

Total points scored: 238.5 (over -112, under -108)

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: "Every night for us, as long as we're aggressive and taking open shots and playing at the appropriate pace. I think it's also important to read the game. We've had games where we've had 70-plus in the paint, a lot of shots at the rim. This team does a great job protecting the rim, I thought we took the right shots. That always helps if it goes down but you have to trust the process on that. The bigger story, I think, was the defensive activity through the first three quarters."

