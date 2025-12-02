The Miami Heat dominated the Los Angeles Clippers from start to finish in route to a 140-123 victory. The Heat drained 24 threes to tie a franchise record. The Heat improved to 14-7 and once again 3rd in the Eastern Conference.

Bam Adebayo – Grade: A+

Dec 1, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) takes a shot against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Bam Adebayo started off the game on fire and never let up. He scored 7 of the team’s first 9 points which was a sign that he would be aggressive all night long. Adebayo was the best Heat player on the court tonight. He set the tone and the rest of team followed. The biggest thing about Adebayo’s performance was his career high 5 three pointers. He was confident in his shooting from the tip hitting 2 threes in the first quarter. His attempts were not all wide open either. He was shooting with defenders in his face. Adebayo’s improvement in shooting should not go unnoticed. He has morphed himself into a respectable shooter the defense has to be conscious of. Adebayo finished the game with 27 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

Bam Adebayo just hit the most threes in a game by a center in Heat history 🎯 pic.twitter.com/KZQ6bj2Q7Q — Real Sports (@realapp) December 2, 2025

Norman Powell – Grade: A+

Dec 1, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) drives past Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins (20) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Norman Powell let the others get going early but once he found his rhythm he was lights out. Powell was on a mission to prove to his former team that they should of kept him. I am confident that the Clippers know the level of their mistake now. Powell shined in the 2nd quarter hitting 3 three pointers to get him settled in from deep. He finished the game shooting 6/10 from three and 12/18 from the field. This amounted to an extremely efficient 30 points. He also made an impact in other areas, tallying 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. Powell was sensational and does not look like he will slow down anytime soon.

Davion Mitchell – Grade: A+

Nov 23, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

I try to be stingy with giving out A+ grades, but today players were exceptional. Davion Mitchell has been phenomenal passing all year long and he showed his skill again. He finished the game with 12 assists to only 2 turnovers. His ability to run this offense is second to none. He understands the pace perfectly and is always willing to hit the open man. His passes were on point all night, in perfect positions allowing them to catch and shoot with ease. Tonight, his shooting was on display also. He was perfect from the field at 6/6 including 4/4 from three. Mitchell also continued to be a good defender helping hold down LA Clippers star James Harden to just 2/6 from the field. Mitchell finished todays contest with 16 points, 12 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals.