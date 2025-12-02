Los Angeles Clippers megastar compliments former teammate and Miami Heat

The Miami Heat demolished the Los Angeles Clippers 140 to 123 on Monday night. After the loss, Kawhi Leonard, who finished the game with 36 points on 57 percent shooting and 10 free throw attempts, had some nice words to say about the Heat when addressing media.

"They're doing a good job," the two-time Finals MVP said about the Heat's fast-paced offensive shift. "Sharing the ball, reading the game, executing and, you know, flying around."

The Clippers, once again, had to deal with the not-so-quiet wrath of one Norman Powell, who played 3.5 seasons with the Clippers before they traded him to the Heat over the summer. Powell finished the night with 30 points, converting on six twos and six threes, along with three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.

"No, I mean, it's the NBA. I'm happy for him," Leonard remarked, answering a question about his former teammate. "He played well tonight. Knocked down some threes, got to the paint. He was doing his thing."

Kawhi Leonard talks up former teammate Norman Powell and gave credit to Heat’s execution after the Clippers lost in Miami pic.twitter.com/gFjZyLfUCz — alex toledo (@tropicalblanket) December 2, 2025

Powell is averaging 25 points, (sinking 49.7 percent of his shots, 39 percent on threes), along with 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals. Leonard was asked about the evolution in Powell's game since winning a championship with him in Toronto.

"Same player. Definitely gotten better, gotten more opportunity. Extended his game, especially out to the three, shooting at a high rate. You know, he always been making threes, but now he's about forty two [percent] or higher," Leonard said. "So he's playing excellent, playing great. I'm happy for him. It's not nothing that's not expected, at least for me. He works on his game a lot, and it's showing."

The Heat defense was particularly elite in this game, especially by Andrew Wiggins, Bam Adebayo and Davion Mitchell. They led the way in holding the Clippers to a subpar offensive showing. Leonard showed their process some love too.

"Like I said, they're tied together. They're focused," Leonard said. "Came in making sure that they made it difficult for us, getting in the passing lanes, staying in the gap, getting deflections, rebounding the ball and just getting out."

Asked Kawhi Leonard about the defensive impact that Davion Mitchell, Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo had on the LA Clippers pic.twitter.com/q6U6zPgst4 — alex toledo (@tropicalblanket) December 2, 2025

In 10 games this season, the six-time All-Star is averaging 26.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals, converting 51 percent of his field goals and 43 percent of his threes.

MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket