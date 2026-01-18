It was less than a week ago that the Miami Heat faced off in Oklahoma City against this hot Thunder squad. The Heat were without Norman Powell and that one, while Tyler Herro suited up.

Flip that script tonight, as Powell was in and Herro was out. Jaime Jaquez Jr and Davion Mitchell also remained out for Miami.

The Heat's offense remained linear with the Thunder tonight, as Bam Adebayo stayed hot in the scoring column along with good play from their role guys. In opposite fashion of the Boston game, they came up big in clutch time.

So let's get into some takeaways tonight:

1. The Heat's big second quarter.

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the basketball over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There's one common thread between Erik Spoelstra coached Heat teams: undermanned just means more control. Whenever there are less options on that bench, it simplifies things for his rotation, which was seen in the first half tonight. After trailing 37-30 into the second quarter, the Heat found a real rhythm from there. Myron Gardner entered for instant impact, which I'll discuss shortly, but the defensive pockets of that quarter were huge to bring Miami back. The switching from Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins, limiting second chance points, and just playing with energy. Simone Fontecchio found a shooting rhythm, Adebayo kept attacking, and Norman Powell started getting involved. This team likes to show short flashes, and the second quarter was that tonight.

2. One Heat depth piece always bringing impact.

Jan 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Myron Gardner (15) reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

You know the Heat are down a few guys when Myron Gardner walks to the scorer's table for Miami. Even though he may not be a loud name for many out there, he always brings instant impact on both ends. Chirping trash talk, gritty defensive plays, and a whole lot of energy. Yet tonight, it was the offense that flashed for him. He knocked down three straight triples upon entering, simply firing with complete confidence on quick trigger jumpers. It's been tough to find consistent playing time for him, but every time he gets out there it leaves you wanting to see more. This team needs two-way, gritty role guys mixed in, and Gardner has shown to be just that,

3. Clutch time.

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the basketball over Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Heat stayed neck and neck for three and a half quarter straight. With 5 minutes and change to go, Kasparas Jakucionis knocked down a triple to tie things up heading into clutch time. A three ball for OKC gave them some cushion for about a minute of gameplay, before Pelle Larsson's strong night continued into a forced jump ball and tough and-1 floater out of the pick and roll to tie it back up. Adebayo and Gilgeous-Alexander traded threes with slightly over three minutes to go, before Adebayo's pull-up two kept things tied up at 116. A bunch of free throw line trips later, the Heat were down 1 with 40 seconds left. Powell-Adebayo pick and roll the call, help was sent on the attack, and Wiggins knocked down a three to go up 2. Heat came up big defensively to close on their way to a win.