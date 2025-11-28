The most promising part of the Miami Heat's start
In this story:
If the Miami Heat were trying to qualify for the college football playoff, they'd be in pretty good shape.
We know that strength of schedule is supposed to matter there, and in that department, Miami would catch some attention. The Heat have a caught a few breaks, with the likes of Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson and Donovan MItchell all missing matchups, but they've also played quite a few good teams that were whole.
And still, they're 13-6.
They've achieved that record even though one metric shows they've played the seventh-most challenging schedule so far, out of 30 teams. It's based on something called Opponent Estimated Plus-Minus. And it shows that the Heat have faced the toughest slate of any of the current contenders in the East, while rising to the third seed.
The Heat have another doozy coming up, this one against the top-seeded Detroit Pistons, though it will be at home. That's Saturday. And there's a trip to Orlando coming next Friday night. But there are also a lot of softer squads that Miami hasn't faced once yet, let alone twice or three times, as they will against some.
They have yet to face Washington or Utah or Brooklyn or New Orleans or Indiana, and won't in some cases until 2026. They play three of those four teams in one week in early February, for instance. That's a time when a healthy Heat squad could fatten up and pad its record.
Nothing is guaranteed, of course, when the Heat face under-talented teams. They're not at an elite level yet, and they tend to play down to competition. They lost to the Cavaliers with Mitchell out, and nearly lost to the Bucks with Giannis out, needing to close out on a defesive possession.
But their depth should be a plus as the season progresses, especially against teams that are sitting stars or tanking for lottery balls. Meanwhile, Miami has so many players who have exceeded expectations that it's been hard to figure out who sits -- at the moment it's Nikola Jovic, whom the Heat trusted enough to extend prior to the season.
The Heat have already taken a daunting West Coast trip (that doomed stop in Denver is out of the way!), and they've already survived a 17-game stretch without Tyler Herro, who has come back rolling, scoring 53 points in his first two appearances. If it seems like it's all up from here, that is a safe bet, and we will see if they can rack up wins against lesser lights as the season progresses.
Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.comFollow EthanJSkolnick