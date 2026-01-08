The Heat need to land Giannis Antetokounmpo to be relevant

Remember the start of the season when Miami put everyone on notice? Well, we are a long ways away from that now and the Heat has settled in to the standings where people were projecting them before the season started. They have plummeted down to 8th in the Eastern conference and a 20 – 17 record. In December they were one of the worst teams in the NBA and started to show more flaws. The big question is, can they fix it this season?

The Heat have several good players like Norman Powell, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo. As a team they are capable of playing better basketball than what they have done this past month and it does start at the top. Powell has been excellent and has definitely been the Heat’s best and most consistent performer this season, there is honestly not much else he can do. The issues come when you look at Herro and Adebayo.

Starting with Herro, when he has played, he has done his job very well and produced. The problem is you have to say “when he has played” because he has only played 7 games so far. He has not been available and that is hurting the team on the offensive end.

For Adebayo, ever since he injured his big toe, he has taken a massive step back and is in the midst of one of his worst seasons of his career. He is still shining on the defensive end, but on offense it has been everything but pretty. He flat out has to perform better if the Heat want to be relevant. Even if Herro never misses another game and Adebayo starts playing like he did to start the year, the Heat would still be lacking firepower to be true contenders.

That brings us to this, the Heat need to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo if they want to contend. He would help solve so many of their problems. He would give them a true #1 option and a hub on offense that is unstoppable.

Plus, he is one of the best defenders on the planet. So, this is where we stand today, it is acquire Antetokounmpo or the Heat have very little chance to be relevant when the playoffs start. Everyone should be on the table, there is no untouchable for a talent like Antetokounmpo. Acquiring someone like Antetokounmpo is easier said than done, but Pat Riley did not earn the nickname “The Godfather” by doing easy things.