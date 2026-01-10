Stopping Pascal Siakam, the Tyler Herro-Norman Powell duo and more

After a lengthy delay in Chicago on Thursday night, the Heat are finally getting back out on the court against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night, which is the first game of a weekend back to back.

Miami appeared to be fully healthy before the last game, but things have already shifted within 48 hours as Jaime Jaquez Jr is back on the injury report with an illness and is questionable for tonight.

The Heat are 1-0 this season against the Pacers, as they beat them 142-116 on December 27th, while Andrew Wiggins and Jaime Jaquez Jr led the way with 28 points a piece.

So let's get into some keys to repeating that type of performance:

1. A Tyler Herro-Norman Powell build up game.

Dec 1, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) makes a pass around Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) and guard Norman Powell (24) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Heat perform well against lower ranked defenses, and that's what they're facing tonight against the 24th best defense. It's the perfect game to try and get the Tyler Herro-Norman Powell duo right, as their minutes will be mirrored most of the night. The key to making this combo work is by simply bombing away from three point land. With two snipers like that, maximizing the threat of being deep ball shooters is the key, while mixing in those hard drives off close-outs shortly after that both love so much. The key is that it doesn't look like they're taking turns out there offensively, which has been the case at times during their small sample. This is a perfect offensive walk-through for the Heat's primary scorers.

2. Nikola Jovic playing with something to prove.

Dec 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman (11) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In the previous Pacers match-up a few weeks ago, it was quite meaningful for the Heat's Nikola Jovic. He dropped 19 points, 3 triples, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists in a game that sort of put him back on the map for rotation discussions as the team was slightly undermanned. Fast forward to current day, and he's been in an offensive rhythm ever since, looking like the guy they gave that extension to prior to the season. This is the perfect match-up for him as somebody who can play fast and score in the open floor, but these games are becoming more meaningful for him. As the Heat inch closer to full health, he has to prove it's worth extending to a ten man rotation most nights. I don't believe he will be the odd man out, but the bench depth of Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr, Pelle Larsson, and the back-up PG stability of Dru Smith causes this to become a conversation when whole.

3. Dealing with Pascal Siakam.

Dec 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat's defense currently sits as the 4th best in the association this season, and if we're being honest, I'm not sure if any player has given them more fits than the Pacers' Pascal Siakam. Even though it came in a loss, Siakam had his way at the Kaseya Center in late December: scoring against whatever match-up, looking unconscious on jumpers, and got downhill with ease. With the expected starting lineup that Coach Spo pointed toward last game with Ware off the bench, it'll be a lot on Andrew Wiggins trying to hold it down against Siakam. That's a fine match-up, but the Heat won't let him get as comfortable as they did in that first game. Doubles will be sent from everywhere tonight, and they're going to force the ball out of his hands. The key on this schematic approach: still locking up defensive rebounds following constant rotational scrambles.