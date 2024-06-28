Pelle Larsson Looking To Showcase "Well-Rounded" Game To Miami Heat
Pelle Larsson was like most of the NBA draft hopefuls the past couple days.
He expected to hear his name called in the first round Wednesday. When it didn't happen, Larsson was OK with the second option despite some mock drafts having him a first-rounder.
On Thursday, he was taken by the Miami Heat with the No. 44 pick. He was acquired after the Heat traded their No. 43 selection to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Larsson and cash consideration.
"It doesn't matter to me," Larsson said. "Whatever, it's as long as I get to show my talent, prove myself and earn the trust from the organization. The Heat is my team. They picked me. They trust me and that puts my trust in them."
Last year Larsson averaged 12.9 points, four rebounds and 3.7 assists his senior season at Arizona. He was named All-Pac-12 second-team. He finished his career as the only player in the nation to record at least 1,200 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists and 100 steals.
"I had good conversations with them during the draft process," Larsson said. "I went to work out there and it was a good time. I think most of all the Heat just builds well-rounded players ... They had similar players to me that are great shooters and I'm just excited to implement that to my daily routines."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com.
