Report: Jimmy Butler Could Return to Miami Heat
Even with the recent suspensions, there is now a chance Jimmy Butler returns to the Miami Heat.
With his public comments and inactivity from the organization, many believed the relationship between Miami and Butler was irreconcilable.
However, a new report from Chris Haynes says Butler's camp remains in conversations with the Heat front office about a possible return to the team if the disgruntled star is not moved by the deadline.
Butler is set on one destination if traded: the Phoenix Suns. However, there are many financial hurdles to overcome if he is moved there. For starters, one of their highest-paid players, Bradley Beal, has stated he wants to stay in Phoenix. With his no-trade clause, it is looking unlikely he is traded. This makes a trade to the Suns impossible unless Phoenix trades away Devin Booker or Kevin Durant.
Haynes' report comes at a time where it all seems like Butler is focused on a move to Phoenix. The main reason Butler has requested a trade this season is because he wants a contract extension. He has a player option for next season but all signs have pointed to him declining it if he remains in Miami.
This season, Butler is averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 54 percent from the field. He is still one of the better players in the league given his skillsets but not many teams want to commit to a 35-year-old who has asked out of nearly every organization he has been a part of.
It would be interesting to see Butler and the Heat mend their relationship if a suitor is not met prior to Thursday's deadline.
REPORT: GRIZZLIES REMOVE YOUNG ASSETS FROM BUTLER TRADE TALKS
The Memphis Grizzlies are one of many teams involved in trade discussions surrounding Jimmy Butler.
Butler has reportedly stated he does not want to join the Grizzlies. Even with his request, it seems the No. 3 seed in the West are interested in acquiring the disgruntled Miami Heat star.
However, talks may have stalled after The Athletic reported the Grizzlies are reluctant to part with their young talent.
"The Grizzlies, for example, have held exploratory talks with Miami about Butler, but those interactions haven’t gone far," The Athletic's Sam Amick reported. "According to league sources, the Heat asked about Memphis’ young players, which the Grizzlies rebuffed.”
The Grizzlies are not one of Butler's preferred destinations due to the presumption he won't receive an extension there. However, the Grizzlies are one of the best contenders in the West. If Butler is interested in contending for a title this season, Memphis is a solid destination.
Young stars on the Grizzlies include rookie sensations Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant are presumably untouchable but after this weekend's shocking trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis, anything seems possible.
The Heat are probably interested in adding young pieces around Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Kel'el Ware has played like a future star for the Heat rotation as well. If the team can't acquire young pieces for Butler, the next best option may be to acquire expiring contracts. Doing so can open up cap space this coming offseason.
HEAT CLIMB POWER RANKINGS
After getting back above .500, the Miami Heat are inside the top half of the league in terms of power rankings.
The Heat had a hectic week outside of on-court play. Jimmy Butler was suspended for a third time as the trade deadline nears. Also, an investigation opened up regarding a Terry Rozier betting probe. Even with these "distractions", the team managed to have a strong week.
This week, the Heat are in the No. 15 spot. Last week, they sat in the No. 16 spot. The team has hovered around these rankings throughout what has been an up-and-down season. The Heat's success comes around what has been a career week for Bam Adebayo.
"Before last Monday, Bam Adebayo had gone 11 games without scoring 20 points," NBA.com's John Schuhmann wrote. "But he had 26, 21 and 30 as the Heat went 2-1 last week, capping that run with the game-winning buzzer-beater in San Antonio on Saturday night. The three-point-shooting experiment hasn’t worked particularly well for the eighth-year big, but Adebayo has shot a career-best 44.3 percent from mid-range (up from 34.4 percent last season), including 9-for-16 over those three games last week."
The Heat played to a 2-1 record this week. The week culminated with an Adebayo buzzer-beater in San Antonio Saturday night. The team is catching some momentum at a time where changes could be made for the team to start pushing for the playoffs.
With the trade deadline on Thursday, the league will be watching what the Heat do with Butler. After the shocking Luka Dončić trade along with the De'Aaron Fox blockbuster, Butler is the next star to presumably be shipped before Thursday afternoon.
This week, the Heat play three games on the road, starting against the Bulls in Chicago on Tuesday. Then, they head to Philadelphia to take on the injury-plagued 76ers on Wednesday as part of a back-to-back. Their week will conclude Friday with a trip to Brooklyn to face the Nets.
