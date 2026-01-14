What would Ja Morant's fit in Miami even look like?

Trade rumors and the Miami Heat go together like Davion Mitchell and forcing moving screens.

It's just inevitable.

The next guy up in that regard is Ja Morant, who has been knowingly unhappy with his situation in Memphis this season.

With Memphis recently making Ja Morant available via trade, the Miami Heat have emerged as an attractive landing spot to the Grizzlies guard and his camp, sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/KgsVbWUZR9 — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) January 14, 2026

Per Kelly Iko, the Miami Heat have emerged as an attractive landing spot for Morant ahead of the approaching trade deadline. It's elsewhere been reported about the Heat's potential interest.

With that said, I'm not here to discuss the chances of it happening, or even who would be sent out in a potential deal if it was to happen.

Instead, let's strictly discuss the basketball. What would it even look like offensively?

For starters, the Miami Heat revamped their entire offense early this season after bringing in Noah LaRoche as a consultant, who helped install a screen-less, free-flowing style of offense that helps increase the overall pace.

The reason that's important is that LaRoche lastly implemented this style in Memphis, as Morant was not a fan of this style whatsoever last season, probably not helping the current situation of wanting out.

So why would Ja Morant go to another team running a style that he displeases?

Well I've got news for those asking that question. Not even the Heat will be running this offense for long.

It's already fading in Miami, as although it peaked early in the season due to it being something new for teams to scout out, there's generally a reason why pick and rolls were implemented into the league in the first place. They work.

Over the last 3 or 4 games, Miami has been leaning heavily into the screening department, while also sustaining certain elements of the LaRoche style by playing with added pace and breaking down defenders one-on-one for those who thrive in that area, such as Jaime Jaquez Jr.

So let's eliminate that part of the Morant discussion.

Morant and Bam Adebayo would be able to run some exciting pick and rolls, as Adebayo hasn't really had a lead guard that plays in the way Morant does offensively.

Tyler Herro and Adebayo have found a ton of pick and roll success over the years, as they work two-on-ones, pull-up from three or elbow jumpers, or get into the lane for crafty layups.

But Morant is a head down, high flying athlete when he's able to get to the second and third levels of the defense, simply bringing a flare to the guard room.

His finishing has taken a dip, as well as the shooting has never been a loud strength as he's a career 31% three point shooter.

If you were to ask me if either of those numbers are a concern, I'd point to one more than the other. The finishing isn't really a concern, as it's been more about him getting to the rim less as of late, which could just be the product of a player that wants out of his situation and isn't going the extra mile, as many Heat fans observed with Jimmy Butler late in his Miami tenure.

The shooting, on the other hand, would be interesting to navigate. The reasoning is that Morant is such an on-ball player, and naturally in any Miami Heat offense, the off-ball impact needs to be just as steady to make it work.

We've seen shooting numbers raise in Miami before, and Erik Spoelstra feels like a coach where you would get that type of buy-in to be an athletic off-ball cutter and impact player.

The transition stuff would be a real plus, as although Miami has been stronger in that department with their second unit getting out into the open floor, they don't have that guy to strike fear in transition the way Morant does.

Taylor Rooks: Ja, tell me everything about the last possession



Ja Morant: A pigeon was guarding me. Go get a bucket and win the game.pic.twitter.com/ElLmDznbX9 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 4, 2025

It wasn't long ago Ja Morant was doing a postgame interview after a Heat game calling the Heat's rookie at the time, Kel'el Ware, a pigeon after a late defensive possession.

Fast forward to present day, and that strikes me as a combo that could be extremely fun on the offensive end of the floor.

Somebody with the downhill gravity of Morant combined with the vertical spacing of Ware in a potential two man game could be quite fun to observe.

If Miami is really going to make a move like this, the shooting needs to be prioritized. I don't worry about Morant himself working in Miami or what offense they elect to run, but the correct players have to be around these units.

We will see where this puts Tyler Herro or Norman Powell in this discussion as both of their extensions loom over the organization, but the simplest way to making it work with Ja Morant in a Miami Heat jersey is surrounding him and that front-court with shooters.

For those worried about the price it'll take or the money cutting into the salary cap for the next two seasons bring up valid concerns.

But anybody concerned about anything involving Ja Morant, the Miami Heat, and things on the basketball court, my take is this: don't be.