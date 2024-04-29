Miami Heat's Coach Erik Spoelstra Gives Update On Terry Rozier
The Miami Heat traded for guard Terry Rozier with hopes of him bringing more scoring firepower to the lineup.
Rozier became a solid fourth scoring option but injuries slowed his development. He has been sidelined since April 7 because of neck spasms but there remains no timetable on when or if he returns to the lineup this season.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gave an update on Rozier's status before tonight's Game 4 against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
"I don't know," Spoelstra said. "The outlook is still the same. He's day to day. When it changes, I'll let you know."
With each game, the chances of Rozier coming back this series are becoming more unlikely. If the Heat lose Game 4, their season could very well end in Game 5 in Boston. They already trail 2-1 in the series.
Even if the Heat are able to prolong the series, it will still take Rozier some time to get back into game shape after nearly a month off. His absence is noticeable against the Celtics. The Heat have lacked strong play at point guard, leaving the responsibilites to guard Tyler Herro. He normally plays shooting guard but has done his best to fill in.
"We don't have a "point guard" right now," Herro said. "But we have a bunch of guys that can get us into the offense. I think they're going to, like they did [Saturday], continue to try to bring that pressure to us so we can get sped up and make the decisions harder for us to make."