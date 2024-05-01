Inside The Heat

Tim Hardaway Says Pat Riley Will Never Allow A LeBron James-Miami Heat Reunion

Shandel Richardson

Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets - Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets - Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Days after LeBron James' season ended with the Los Angeles Lakers, there is already speculation about him switching teams.

And why not?

James is arguably the biggest conversation-starter in the NBA. He's played for the Cleveland Cavaliers twice, the Miami Heat and Lakers. The Lakers haven't made the Finals since they defeated the Heat during the 2020 bubble season in Orlando.

So many think James could be on the move again because of his age (39). But one former Heat great thinks James will never return to Miami.

Tim Hardaway, who has his No. 10 Heat jersey retired, said a James reunion in Miami is unlikely because of his relationship with team president Pat Riley.

"That's not gonna happen," Hardaway said on The Carton Show. "After what happened back then, Pat Riley is not going to him."

James and Riley apparently had a bad breakup when they parted ways. From 2010-14, James led the Heat to four straight appearances in the Finals. They won back-to-back to titles in 2012 and 2013, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

After losing to the Spurs in 2014, James decided to return to play for his hometown Cavaliers. Many felt there was a disconnect between James and Riley. At the time, the Heat seemed they were in a good place because of the success.

Hardaway refused to reveal the reason there was beef but hinted there was an issue.

"We're going to keep that in-house between us Miami Heat people," Hardaway said.

Published
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here