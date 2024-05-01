Tim Hardaway Says Pat Riley Will Never Allow A LeBron James-Miami Heat Reunion
Days after LeBron James' season ended with the Los Angeles Lakers, there is already speculation about him switching teams.
And why not?
James is arguably the biggest conversation-starter in the NBA. He's played for the Cleveland Cavaliers twice, the Miami Heat and Lakers. The Lakers haven't made the Finals since they defeated the Heat during the 2020 bubble season in Orlando.
So many think James could be on the move again because of his age (39). But one former Heat great thinks James will never return to Miami.
Tim Hardaway, who has his No. 10 Heat jersey retired, said a James reunion in Miami is unlikely because of his relationship with team president Pat Riley.
"That's not gonna happen," Hardaway said on The Carton Show. "After what happened back then, Pat Riley is not going to him."
James and Riley apparently had a bad breakup when they parted ways. From 2010-14, James led the Heat to four straight appearances in the Finals. They won back-to-back to titles in 2012 and 2013, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.
After losing to the Spurs in 2014, James decided to return to play for his hometown Cavaliers. Many felt there was a disconnect between James and Riley. At the time, the Heat seemed they were in a good place because of the success.
Hardaway refused to reveal the reason there was beef but hinted there was an issue.
"We're going to keep that in-house between us Miami Heat people," Hardaway said.