Are The Miami Heat A Top Destination For Bronny James In The NBA Draft?
The Miami Heat's second-round pick in this year's NBA Draft (No. 43) may help their organization more than ever imagined.
Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is testing NBA Draft waters following a mediocre freshman year at USC. He averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds on 36.6 percent shooting in 25 games. While selecting the 19-year-old guard in the first round is far-fetched, a potential reunion with James could tempt them at No. 43. Bleacher Report is among outlets projecting the Heat as a suitor if the Lakers don't add him first.
"There is already a relationship between the organization and LeBron James seeing how the future Hall of Famer played there for four seasons and won two championships," B/R's Scott Polacek wrote. "Miami also has a track record of getting solid production from its draft picks of late and would provide steady and proven infrastructure and coaching that could help the younger James thrive early in his career."
The ties to James would likely sway the front office in favor of the decision, but the selection also makes sense from Bronny's standpoint. The Heat have an extensive history of developing under-the-radar prospects, including Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Haywood Highsmith, and Duncan Robinson. He would not feel the pressure of a major role in his rookie campaign, as he could learn from coach Erik Spoelstra as well as star guards Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro.
The Lakers forward stated on multiple occasions his desire to play with his son in the league, which could come true in Miami. James has a $51 million player option this offseason, having until June 29 to accept or decline (a few days after the NBA Draft). It should come as no surprise if fans see James wait until the final days to make his decision.
