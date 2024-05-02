Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Speaks On Being Top Option Without Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was faced with a tall task in leading the team past the top-seeded Boston Celtics in the absence of star Jimmy Butler.
He understandably failed to do so, but his individual performances also left much to be desired. Herro averaged 16.8 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.6 rebounds on 38.5 percent shooting and 34.9 percent from three-point range. Despite the lackluster play, the former Sixth Man of the Year sees numerous positives in having experience as the top option.
"It was fun. Obviously, I haven't looked back on the whole series, but feel like I'm going to be able to take away a lot from how they guarded throughout the whole series," Herro said. "With the face guards, double teams, switches, really crowding the paint when I did get in the paint, and then just really making it tough on me at all times, not letting me see one go through to catch a rhythm. I think they did a great job, but at the end of the day, it'll make me and my team better, and I'm excited to get to work this offseason."
Herro did not feel like the No. 1 option on offense in most games, but instead, All-Star big man Bam Adebayo took on much of the load. The attention now shifts to trade rumors, where there's no doubt Herro's level of play will once again bring up his name, similar to last offseason with Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard.
